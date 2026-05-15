Worcester County Arts Council marks 50 years with Golden Anniversary Luncheon

The Worcester County Arts Council is celebrating 50 years of supporting local artists, students and arts programs with a special anniversary luncheon in June. (Worcester County)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County Arts Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Golden Anniversary Luncheon on June 9 at Worcester Technical High School.

The event, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m., will honor five decades of arts advocacy and community support says Worcester County. Guests will hear from local artist and founding board member Patrick Henry and enjoy live music, a raffle auction and a luncheon prepared by Executive Chef Phil Cropper and the school’s culinary arts students.

Tickets are $35 and must be reserved by May 15.

The county says the celebration also includes a “Golden Ticket” raffle featuring Henry’s original oil painting, “Foggy Morning – Ocean City,” valued at $7,000. Proceeds will benefit the Patrick Henry Arts Scholarship for students pursuing arts studies.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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