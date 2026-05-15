Worcester County Arts Council marks 50 years with Golden Anniversary Luncheon

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County Arts Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Golden Anniversary Luncheon on June 9 at Worcester Technical High School.
The event, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m., will honor five decades of arts advocacy and community support says Worcester County. Guests will hear from local artist and founding board member Patrick Henry and enjoy live music, a raffle auction and a luncheon prepared by Executive Chef Phil Cropper and the school’s culinary arts students.
Tickets are $35 and must be reserved by May 15.
The county says the celebration also includes a “Golden Ticket” raffle featuring Henry’s original oil painting, “Foggy Morning – Ocean City,” valued at $7,000. Proceeds will benefit the Patrick Henry Arts Scholarship for students pursuing arts studies.