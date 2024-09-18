WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Firefighters, EMS personnel and police from multiple local agencies were honored by the Worcester County Commissioners this week for their swift response and teamwork during a hazardous materials incident in August.
The recognition ceremony highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Berlin Fire Department, Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Showell Volunteer Fire Department, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department, Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Worcester County HAZMAT team, Worcester County Emergency Services, Berlin Police Department, and Ocean Pines Police Department.
These agencies responded to a collision on August 4 involving a passenger car and a tanker truck near Maryland Route 589. The crash resulted in a liquid chlorine spill and the car becoming engulfed in flames.
Emergency crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, rescue an individual, and contain the hazardous materials spill, which posed a potential threat to public safety. Their joint efforts ensured that the scene was made safe and that no further harm came to nearby residents.
During the Sept. 17 ceremony, the commissioners praised the first responders for their "spirit of cooperation" and commitment to protecting both residents and visitors in Worcester County.
“This was a prime example of multiple agencies coming together for the greater good of the community,” the commissioners stated. "We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of individuals working tirelessly to keep us safe."