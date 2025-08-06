Worcester County plans temporary water outage for Aug. 6

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - A temporary water outage is scheduled for part of Ocean Pines on Wednesday, August 6, according to Worcester County officials.
Officials say the outage will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while crews repair a leak near 310 Ocean Parkway.
According to the division, the outage will affect about 65 homes in the area between the intersection of Newport Drive and Ocean Parkway and the intersection of Newport Drive and Seabreeze Road, including all of Bimini Lane.
Worcester County officials said that following the repair, brown water may occur. The division recommends running the water for a few minutes until it clears.