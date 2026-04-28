DELMARVA -- A pleasant Tuesday under partly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. An isolated shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but most communities will stay dry through the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s inland and around the mid-shore, while coastal areas stay cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. Southeast winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday will bring another mild day across Delmarva, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will increase later Wednesday afternoon and especially Wednesday night as a strong storm system moves east.
A strong upper-level trough and closed low near the upper Great Lakes will help drive a cold front toward Delmarva Wednesday night into early Thursday. At the same time, low pressure is expected to develop along the front near the peninsula. This setup will lead to a round of much-needed rain, with the steadiest rainfall expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Moisture will increase ahead of the front, allowing for periods of rain and embedded downpours. Rainfall totals across Delmarva are expected to generally range from one-half inch to one inch, with locally higher amounts possible if heavier downpours develop. This rain will be beneficial given the ongoing longer-term drought conditions.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible, and there is a low risk for a stronger thunderstorm, mainly over Delmarva later Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening. Storm Prediction Center has the area in a "Marginal" risk 1 out of 5 for an isolated severe storm, damaging winds being the primary threat. However, widespread severe weather is not expected at this time because cloud cover should limit instability.
The rain should end quickly early Thursday morning as the cold front and low pressure system move away from Delmarva. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s, cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend.