DELMARVA - Expect to see light showers early Wednesday as weak low pressure moves through the region, with improving conditions by Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.
The best chance for rain will come during the morning hours Wednesday, though rainfall is expected to remain light. Totals generally should range from a few hundredths of an inch to around a tenth or two.
Showers are forecast to taper off through Wednesday afternoon, with some breaks of sun possible later in the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to upper 60s.
By Wednesday night, a warm front is expected to lift north through the region, leading to drier conditions in Sussex County through early Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to settle in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
The improving trend will set the stage for warmer and dry weather heading into Thursday.