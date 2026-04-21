...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, isolated shower Wednesday morning.
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join
the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience
delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he
is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two
years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville,
Indiana.
DELMARVA -- We had some cold temperatures this morning, many areas away from the beaches dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s. Officially fell to 29 in Georgetown.
Even with highs running about 10 degrees below average this afternoon, it will still turn into a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s and near 60.
High pressure is moving offshore today, allowing winds to turn out of the south and southwest. That shift will help usher in warmer air through the rest of the day and into tonight. As a result, tonight will not be nearly as cold, with lows settling into the low to mid 40s for many areas and temperatures slowly rising toward daybreak Wednesday.
A weak low pressure system approaching from the Great Lakes will bring the chance for rain showers tonight into Wednesday. That system should slowly clear the region later Wednesday, and once it does, much warmer air will take hold. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach the upper 60s to near 70 across Delmarva.
The warming trend continues late in the week as rising heights and warm air advection push temperatures back above average Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks like the pick of the week, with many communities reaching the mid to upper 70s under very pleasant conditions. Friday may still be warm, but a backdoor cold front could arrive and knock temperatures down a few degrees. There is still some uncertainty in just how strong that front will be, so the cooldown could end up being more noticeable.
Looking ahead to the weekend, cooler air is expected to settle in behind that front. A developing low pressure system may bring showers as early as Friday night into Saturday, and Saturday currently looks 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday, if not more in some places.
Rain chances increase further over the weekend, with the potential for widespread showers or even a steadier period of rain across Delmarva. Confidence on the exact timing and strength of the system is still lower for now, but current guidance suggests the region could pick up as much as a half inch of beneficial rainfall by the time it all wraps up.
High pollen levels will continue to plague allergy sufferers through the week with high treen pollen, grass is now at a medium level.
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join
the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience
delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he
is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two
years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville,
Indiana.