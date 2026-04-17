DELMARVA- With Earth Day approaching, several events across Delmarva this weekend offer the chance to get outside, give back and enjoy.
Bethany Beach Coastal Cleanup
A coastal cleanup is scheduled for Saturday in Bethany Beach from 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers say there is plenty of work to be done, noting that volunteers collected about 800 pounds of trash during last year’s effort.
Milford Cleanup at Bicentennial Park
Another cleanup is planned in Milford from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Park. The event will take place rain or shine and is open to anyone looking to help.
We Are Milford Day
Following the cleanup, the “We Are Milford Day” event will be held at Mispillion Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly gathering will feature community activities and entertainment.
Vintage and Vinyl Record Store Day in Berlin
In Berlin, “Vintage and Vinyl Record Store Day” is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. The event will include vintage vendors and live music throughout the day.
DSN Outdoors Expo
The DSN Outdoors Expo is returning to the Delaware State Fairgrounds for two days. The event features hundreds of vendors showcasing a wide range of outdoor products and activities.