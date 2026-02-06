DELMARVA- It’s going to be a chilly weekend, but there’s plenty of food, fun and community events to keep you warm along the coast.
Bethany Fire and Ice Festival
After being pushed back a week, the Bethany Fire and Ice Festival is finally here. Organized by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival features ice sculptures, food trucks, fire pits and live entertainment all weekend.
Hot Chocolate Fest
Saturday, Cape Henlopen High School will host its annual Hot Chocolate Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy unlimited toppings and shop from nearly 100 vendors.
Pet Adoption Events
Animal lovers have two opportunities to adopt this weekend. All weekend, Brandywine Valley SPCA locations will offer “pick your price” adoption for adult dogs over one year old and cats older than six months. On Saturday, Humane Animal Partners in Rehoboth will offer $60 adoption fees for adult animals and $60 off puppies and kittens in honor of the 60th Super Bowl.
Outdoor Activities
Those braving the cold can join a Winter Survivors Hike Saturday at 11 a.m., starting at the Seaside Nature Center in Lewes, to learn how animals survive winter. Later, at 4 p.m., a guided hike is planned over the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
Other Weekend Highlights
Keep an eye out for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruising around Sussex County this weekend.
If you're not into hot dogs, Sunny Bay Cafe in Rehoboth will host a southern-style, three-course vegan meal Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams’ Walk for Prostate Cancer.
Stay In
If staying warm indoors is more your style, the Winter Olympics start this weekend, and the Super Bowl airs Sunday on CoastTV.