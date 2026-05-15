Nascar Weekend

From NASCAR races and maritime fun to fishing derbies and community markets, there are plenty of cool things to do across Delmarva this weekend.

DELMARVA - From fast cars to fishing derbies, there is no shortage of fun happening across Delmarva this weekend. Here is a look at some cool things to do around the area.

NASCAR All-Star Weekend 
Dover Motor Speedway is hosting NASCAR’s All-Star Race weekend for the first time ever. Racing action starts Friday with the ECOSAVE 200 at 5 p.m., continues Saturday with the BetRivers 200 at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sunday with the NASCAR All-Star Race at 1 p.m. at the Monster Mile.

Lewes Maritime Day 
Lewes Maritime Day takes over Canalfront Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event features ship tours, boat rides, exhibits, arts and crafts, live demonstrations and family-friendly activities celebrating the area’s maritime history.

Worcester County Fishing Derby 
Kids can cast a line during the Worcester County Recreation and Parks Fishing Derby Saturday at Newtown Park Pond in Pocomoke. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with fishing running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The free event is open to children ages 15 and under.

Meals on Wheels Bike Ride
Cyclists will hit the road Saturday morning for the Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth Bike Ride fundraiser. Riders will travel between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. from Cape Henlopen High School toward the Lewes-Georgetown Trail to help raise money supporting local seniors.

Ellendale Fire Spring Marketplace and Rummage Sale 
The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is holding its Annual Spring Marketplace and Rummage Sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event coincides with the Town of Ellendale’s town-wide yard sale and will feature vendors, bargains and community fun.

Preakness Stakes
The Preakness Stakes airs Saturday on CoastTV beginning at 4 p.m. The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown brings top three-year-old thoroughbreds to the track for the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

 
 
 
 

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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