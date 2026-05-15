DELMARVA - From fast cars to fishing derbies, there is no shortage of fun happening across Delmarva this weekend. Here is a look at some cool things to do around the area.
NASCAR All-Star Weekend
Dover Motor Speedway is hosting NASCAR’s All-Star Race weekend for the first time ever. Racing action starts Friday with the ECOSAVE 200 at 5 p.m., continues Saturday with the BetRivers 200 at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sunday with the NASCAR All-Star Race at 1 p.m. at the Monster Mile.
Lewes Maritime Day
Lewes Maritime Day takes over Canalfront Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event features ship tours, boat rides, exhibits, arts and crafts, live demonstrations and family-friendly activities celebrating the area’s maritime history.
Worcester County Fishing Derby
Kids can cast a line during the Worcester County Recreation and Parks Fishing Derby Saturday at Newtown Park Pond in Pocomoke. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with fishing running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The free event is open to children ages 15 and under.
Meals on Wheels Bike Ride
Cyclists will hit the road Saturday morning for the Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth Bike Ride fundraiser. Riders will travel between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. from Cape Henlopen High School toward the Lewes-Georgetown Trail to help raise money supporting local seniors.
Ellendale Fire Spring Marketplace and Rummage Sale
The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is holding its Annual Spring Marketplace and Rummage Sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event coincides with the Town of Ellendale’s town-wide yard sale and will feature vendors, bargains and community fun.
Preakness Stakes
The Preakness Stakes airs Saturday on CoastTV beginning at 4 p.m. The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown brings top three-year-old thoroughbreds to the track for the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.