DOVER, Del. - NASCAR All-Star Weekend is set to bring its largest fan experience yet to Dover Motor Speedway, with a newly expanded Fan Zone offering free entertainment, attractions and food options May 15–17.
Organizers with the speedway say this year’s addition of the All-Star Village will significantly expand the footprint, creating the largest Fan Zone in the speedway’s history. The space will feature interactive displays, live entertainment and fan activities, along with returning attractions like the World’s Largest Rubber Duck and Miles Beach, a beach-themed area with sand, live music and family-friendly experiences, according to Dover Motor Speedway.
Fans can also expect appearances from several NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, as well as autograph sessions and Q&A events throughout the weekend, says the racetrack.
The expanded Fan Zone coincides with a full slate of racing, including the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on May 17. Officials say the experience is designed to offer something for all ages, even beyond race action.