There’s a mix of Christmas and Thanksgiving fun this weekend, but the coolest thing you can do is give back. We’ve got some great options for getting into the holiday spirit and helping those in need.
Stuff the Truck with Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company
This Sunday, head to Buffalo Wild Wings in Rehoboth to help Stuff the Truck with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and enjoy a discounted meal in return. More details can be found here.
Joseph House Holiday Food Drive in Salisbury
Join the Coast Country Crew for the Joseph House Holiday Food Drive in Salisbury Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring non-perishable food items to help ensure everyone has a hearty meal this holiday season. Click here to learn more.
Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe Performance in Millsboro
On Saturday morning, the Millsboro Public Library will feature a special performance: the Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe. Watch native dancers bring their culture to life in the library’s multipurpose room. It’s an exciting chance to learn more about the region’s heritage. Find out more at this link.
Annual Gobble Wobble Run in Felton
If you're up for a run, lace up your sneakers for the annual Gobble Wobble Run in Felton this Sunday. The event supports the Lake Forest Community Education Foundation. Sign up here.
Got something for our "Cool Things to Do" segment? Email Kristina DeRobertis at kderoberts@wrde.com.