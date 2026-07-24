Delmarva — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's no shortage of events across Delmarva, from the Delaware State Fair and a paddle across the Chesapeake Bay to beach volleyball and Christmas in July festivities.
The Delaware State Fair is underway in Harrington and continues through Aug. 1. Visitors can enjoy carnival rides, fair food, livestock exhibits, agricultural displays, live entertainment and more.
For those looking to get out on the water, the Chesapeake Bay Paddle takes place Saturday morning. The fundraising event, which supports efforts to help keep the Chesapeake Bay healthy, begins around 11 a.m., depending on the tide. Participants can choose from 35-mile, 10-mile or 3-mile courses using paddleboards, kayaks and other paddle-powered watercraft.
Beach volleyball returns to Dewey Beach on Sunday with Bump Set Light. The free tournament begins at 10 a.m. on the bayside of Dickinson Avenue, with amateur teams competing throughout the day before the final match is scheduled for 9:45 p.m.
Families can also head to Paradise Grill on Saturday for its annual Christmas in July celebration. The event features face painting, a visit from Santa Claus and a Toys for Tots donation station.
Looking Ahead: The 101st Chincoteague Pony Swim is set for Wednesday, July 29, and Draper Media will bring you complete coverage from the heart of the action on the Delmarva Sports Network. The expected slack tide window is between 9 and 11 a.m., when the ponies make their famous swim across the Assateague Channel. If you can't watch on TV, you can subscribe to DSN to watch the Pony Swim live.