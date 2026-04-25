A look back at the week on Delmarva. This is your Week In Review:
Monday: A new Delaware bill aims to ban swipe fees on tips left via credit card, a move sponsors say is designed to support restaurants and service workers. However, one restaurant manager says that the change could encourage more customers to leave cash tips instead, which he believes could create challenges for businesses in tracking and distributing gratuities.
Tuesday: The lineup for the upcoming Country Calling festival has been released. The event is scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3 in Ocean City and will feature headliners including Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.
Wednesday: A working group in Lewes is proposing the creation of two designated parking lots for employees. The suggested locations include areas near Schley Avenue and Otis Smith Park, with the goal of improving parking availability in the city.
Thursday: Vineyards across the Delmarva Peninsula experienced significant damage following several nights of harsh, cold temperatures. One farmer described it as the worst frost she has seen in 25 years, while a winery owner in Frankford warned that the conditions could affect the types of locally produced wine available in the future. Because this year’s wine has already been produced, any noticeable impacts are expected to emerge in 2027.
Friday: Matt Crisafulli, sheriff of Worcester County, said his office is not currently in a crisis but cautioned county leaders that it could reach that point without action. He emphasized the need for higher salaries to help the department remain competitive with neighboring jurisdictions and retain officers.