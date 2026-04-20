Tips

A Delaware bill to eliminate credit card fees on tips is drawing mixed reactions, with some workers worried it could complicate tipping while others say it ensures they receive the full amount.

DELAWARE — A proposal from Delaware lawmakers to eliminate credit card fees on tips is drawing mixed reactions from workers and customers across the state, including in Rehoboth Beach.

Delaware House Bill 315 would prohibit fees on the gratuity portion of credit and debit card transactions. Supporters say the measure would help ensure more of a customer’s tip goes directly to service workers.

But some in the industry say the change could affect how tips are handled.

Nicholas Robbins, a bar manager in Rehoboth Beach, said most customers already tip using credit cards and rarely carry large amounts of cash.

“The percent of people that bring that amount of cash on them is very scarce." said Robbins. "Especially at a beach, it's very easy to lose it."

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Robbins said any shift away from card-based tipping could make it harder for servers and bartenders, especially when customers are paying large bills.

Others disagree, saying they prefer tipping in cash and believe workers should receive the full amount left by customers.

“I think the server should get cash tips,” said Lisa Todd. “I think each waitress is entitled to get what the customers wanted them to have.”

The bill cleared a House committee in March and is expected to head to the floor for further debate.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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