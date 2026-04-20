DELAWARE — A proposal from Delaware lawmakers to eliminate credit card fees on tips is drawing mixed reactions from workers and customers across the state, including in Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware House Bill 315 would prohibit fees on the gratuity portion of credit and debit card transactions. Supporters say the measure would help ensure more of a customer’s tip goes directly to service workers.
But some in the industry say the change could affect how tips are handled.
Nicholas Robbins, a bar manager in Rehoboth Beach, said most customers already tip using credit cards and rarely carry large amounts of cash.
“The percent of people that bring that amount of cash on them is very scarce." said Robbins. "Especially at a beach, it's very easy to lose it."
Robbins said any shift away from card-based tipping could make it harder for servers and bartenders, especially when customers are paying large bills.
Others disagree, saying they prefer tipping in cash and believe workers should receive the full amount left by customers.
“I think the server should get cash tips,” said Lisa Todd. “I think each waitress is entitled to get what the customers wanted them to have.”
The bill cleared a House committee in March and is expected to head to the floor for further debate.