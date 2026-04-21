OCEAN CITY, Md. - Country Calling has announced its lineup for the 2026 music festival in October. This year's headliners include Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert.
The lineup was announced on the festival's website just before noon on Tuesday. Fans can sign up for the presale through the website and will begin on April 23 at 10 a.m. The public sale will follow at 11 a.m. if tickets are still available.
The festival is known to draw thousands to the Ocean City inlet. It follows the organizer's other music festival Oceans Calling. Previously, the country festival has featured big names like Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi and Luke Combs.
Last year the festival was three days, this year it is only two from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3. The town says that's fully controlled by the promoter and likely influenced by artist availability.
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In Ocean City on Tuesday, some on the boardwalk got a look at the lineup minutes after it's release.
"Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, oh yes we know those people. We like them. Mitch Tenpenny, Oh I actually really like him," says Chris Nairehood and his family after seeing the lineup for the very first time. "We'd have to talk to the family. But yeah we'd definitely, definitely be something we'd be interested in booking."
However the excitement of a festival like this, which the town of Ocean City says typically brings in roughly $150-$200 million dollars, the excitement extends far beyond concertgoers.
Owners of boardwalk businesses like Teo Manaksu says festivals like these provide small shops with a massive boost ahead of the off-season.
"Always tough to be on boardwalk. Because this is not a cheap operation when you are on the boardwalk," says Manaksu. "Especially during the offseasons, Country Calling and Oceans Calling is bring a lot of people around in town and make more businesses increase their sales and stuff."
A weekend of more than just shows, but one that helps businesses wrap up the peak season on a high note.