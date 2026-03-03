Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She
graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a
Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in
Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with
Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with
Delaware State News following her internship.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling Festival has announced its highly anticipated 2026 lineup, bringing a mix of rock, pop and hip-hop heavyweights to the Ocean City Boardwalk later this year.
Headliners include Dave Matthews, Mumford and Sons, Hooty and the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani, Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls, Twenty One Pilots organizers announced. The three-day beachfront music festival has quickly become one of the region’s marquee live music events, thousands of fans to Worcester County.
Other major acts set to perform include Ludacris, Third Eye Blind, Hanson, Shaggy and Violent Femmes. Susanna Hoffs, Gavin DeGraw, Better Than Ezra, Everclear, Dishwalla and Matt Meyers are also scheduled to take the stage.
