Headliners include Dave Matthews, Mumford and Sons, Hooty and the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani, Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls, Twenty One Pilots organizers announced. (Oceans Calling)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling Festival has announced its highly anticipated 2026 lineup, bringing a mix of rock, pop and hip-hop heavyweights to the Ocean City Boardwalk later this year.

Headliners include Dave Matthews, Mumford and Sons, Hooty and the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani, Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls, Twenty One Pilots organizers announced. The three-day beachfront music festival has quickly become one of the region’s marquee live music events, thousands of fans to Worcester County.

Other major acts set to perform include Ludacris, Third Eye Blind, Hanson, Shaggy and Violent Femmes. Susanna Hoffs, Gavin DeGraw, Better Than Ezra, Everclear, Dishwalla and Matt Meyers are also scheduled to take the stage.

Festival organizers say the event will once again feature multiple stages along the boardwalk and beach from Sept. 25-27. Food vendors, local businesses and art installations are also expected to be part of the experience.

Oceans Calling debuted in 2023 and has since generated an economic boost for Ocean City, with hotels, restaurants and small businesses seeing increased traffic during festival weekend. 

The presale starts on Thurday, March 5, at 10 a.m. to access general admission and 1-day tickets for one hour only. 

Last year's music festival included big names like Nelly, Natasha Bedingfield, Fall Out Boy and more.

Oceans Calling 2025

The three-day music festival at the Ocean City inlet brought many big name artists to the beach, including: Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

 



