Every week on Delmarva is a busy week on Delmarva. For the stories you may have missed, here is your Week In Review:
Monday: Preserve Our Park, an environmental advocacy group, says the water system at Cape Henlopen State Park is in need of a major upgrade. The group says the system is more than 80 years old and experienced a significant leak last year. It is now requesting $400,000 in state funding to help design a plan to modernize the park’s water infrastructure.
Tuesday: A major single-family home development is being proposed in Ellendale, Delaware on land near Route 30 and Hummingbird Road. The project, known as “The Estates at Reynolds Ponds,” would span 74 acres. If approved, it is expected to generate roughly 500 additional daily car trips on nearby roads. While no zoning changes are required, the development must still clear several regulatory steps before moving forward.
Wednesday: A proposed fee increase outlined in House Bill 400 is raising concerns among some business owners across Delaware. One of the most significant changes in the bill would raise the annual LLC tax from $300 to $400. Supporters say the increase would generate additional state revenue, but some business owners argue the timing could be challenging.
Thursday: The Delaware Interagency Collaborative to End Homelessness has released a report and recommendations focused on Georgetown, Delaware. The group reviews homelessness programs, policies, funding and services. Some members expressed concern that the recommendations did not sufficiently address rules regarding alcohol and drug use in supportive housing. However, the committee supported the state’s proposal to have supportive housing programs better coordinate and share information to prevent individuals from cycling between programs.
Friday: A new bill regulating gun sales in Delaware is drawing criticism from some local business owners. Senate Bill 300 would establish a new state-level licensing requirement through the Delaware State Police, adding an additional layer of oversight beyond existing federal regulations. Some gun shop owners argue the measure represents government overreach, while supporters say it is intended to improve public safety.