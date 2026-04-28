ELLENDALE, Del. - A proposed 82-home development near Reynolds Pond is heading to state planners Wednesday, marking the first step in what could be a lengthy approval process, according to PLUS documents.
The “Estates at Reynolds Ponds” project is scheduled to go before Delaware’s Preliminary Land Use Service, where state agencies will review the plan and offer feedback.
PLUS documents show the proposal includes 82 single-family homes on 74 acres of vacant land along Hummingbird Road. The property is already zoned AR-1, meaning the developer is not seeking a zoning change but instead approval for a minor subdivision.
According to the documents, the development would be market-rate housing and is expected to generate about 500 vehicle trips per day, with on-site water and wastewater systems planned.
The PLUS review does not involve a vote or grant approval. Instead, it serves as an early checkpoint before a proposal moves to the local level. Following the PLUS process, state agencies will provide written comments to the applicant outlining feedback on the planned development. The project would still need to go before Sussex County for further review and approvals.