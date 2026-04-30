GEORGETOWN, Del. - Members of Georgetown’s Supportive Housing Issues Committee say they are glad the state is getting involved in homelessness issues, but they also say local action could happen faster than changes at the state level.
The committee reviewed recommendations from the Delaware Interagency Collaborative to End Homelessness, a state group launched by Gov. Matt Meyer last year to review homelessness programs, policies, funding and services.
The state report recommends expanding street outreach teams, creating Hope Centers in Kent and Sussex counties, supporting existing shelters, improving emergency shelter navigation and creating new permanent supportive housing units. It also calls for expanding the State Rental Assistance Program, improving data sharing between programs and strengthening prevention programs to keep people from becoming homeless.
Committee members said they supported the state’s suggestion that supportive housing programs coordinate and share information with each other. Members said that could help prevent people from moving from program to program without accountability.
However, committee members said they were not satisfied with much of the state report because they believe the recommendations did not focus enough on rules involving alcohol and drug use while people are staying in supportive housing. According to town officials, there are 42 supportive housing facilities currently operating within Georgetown.
Members said drug and alcohol rules at supportive housing facilities should be a top priority. They said the town needs to focus on helping people who want to help themselves.
One committee member said Georgetown is an attractive place for people experiencing homelessness because of the number of services available in town. Another committee member said they would like to see a commission-level official take charge of the process, similar to how the state has a commissioner for marijuana.
The committee is finalizing its own report and recommendations. Members said they will take the state’s recommendations into account before presenting their findings to Georgetown Town Council.