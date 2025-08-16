Taking a look at the top stories across Delmarva this week.
Monday: A public Zoom meeting in Fenwick Island was interrupted multiple times when pornographic images appeared on screen. According to town officials, the meeting platform had restrictions in place designed to prevent viewers from taking control of the stream. Fenwick Island Police are working with an information technology team to identify those responsible for the disruptions.
Tuesday: Democrat Alonna Berry was sworn in following her special election victory to represent Delaware’s 20th House District, which includes Milton and parts of Lewes, Harbeson, and Georgetown. During a speech, Rep. Berry said she was eager to begin work on her first day, which coincided with a special legislative session.
Wednesday: Gov. Matt Meyer signed House Bill 1, establishing a new Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs. The legislation creates a cabinet-level department to streamline services and improve support for veterans across the state.
Thursday: Former Delaware governor and U.S. representative Mike Castle died at age 86. Castle’s long career in public service included terms in the Delaware House and U.S. Congress.
Friday: Toll rates on Route 1 increased, with pricing changes based on payment method and residency status. Drivers using Delaware and out-of-state E-ZPass transponders, as well as those paying cash, will see different fee structures. You can find a complete breakdown of the updated toll prices here.