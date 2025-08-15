DELAWARE - Former Delaware Governor and Congressman Mike Castle has died. Castle served the state for decades, from the Delaware General Assembly to roles as lieutenant governor, governor, and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Castle was born and raised in Wilmington, where he graduated from Tower Hill High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College in 1961 and a law degree from Georgetown University in 1964. Castle served as Delaware’s deputy attorney general from 1965 to 1966 before being elected to the Delaware House of Representatives in 1966. He served there until 1969, then in the state Senate from 1969 to 1977, becoming minority leader in 1976.
In 1980, Castle was elected lieutenant governor. Four years later, he became governor of Delaware, winning reelection in 1988. As governor, he served as lead governor on welfare reform for the National Governors Association and worked closely with the White House and Congress to pass a comprehensive welfare reform package.
Castle was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, serving until 2011. In Congress, he served on the Financial Services Committee and the Education and Workforce Committee, where he was known for his moderate positions and bipartisan approach.
On a coastal note, Castle was the former owner of the Dewey Beach bar and concert venue "Bottle and Cork."
Notably, Castle was defeat in Delaware's Republican Senate primary by Tea Party candidate Christine O'Donnell. President Joe Biden formerly held the seat, but became open when Biden ended his time in the Senate to become vice president in 2009.
The Republican would not back O'Donnell who infamously partook in an advertisement where she said, "I am not a witch."
On Friday morning, Biden posted the following on his Facebook account, "There’s one word that comes to mind when I think of Mike Castle: dignity. Riding the train back and forth together to Washington for nearly two decades, I got to know Mike as a thoughtful and kind man — a colleague who became a true friend."
Delaware Senator Chris Coons beat O'Donnell in the November election, when Coons held the seat for New Castle County executive. If Castle had won the primary, he was expected to defeat Coons.
Coons recalled meeting Castle as a high school student after a teacher introduced him to politics through Castle’s campaign. It was the first political campaign Coons ever volunteered for, and it began a friendship that lasted more than four decades.
“Over the arc of the more than 40 years that I knew him – I met him when I was 16 – he repeatedly provided his knowledge and expertise to help me along my own way. When he was a congressman and I was county executive, we worked together often, including some important investments into the C&D Canal greenway. When we eventually ran against each other, I did my absolute best to run a respectful, positive, policy-based campaign. As we campaigned against each other, I only liked him more. There was an editorial written about how civilized we were. I am prouder of that column than almost anything."
Coons also reflected on their work together during his time as New Castle County executive and Castle’s tenure in Congress, citing joint projects such as investments in the C&D Canal greenway. He said continuing Castle’s efforts to address idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which had taken the lives of Castle’s brother and sister, was one of his own priorities in the Senate.
"He was an incredible man, and Annie and I are praying for Jane and for the many Delawareans touched by his life and friendship." Coons said.
The Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus took to social media to remember the politician and his advocacy.
"Congressman Castle’s decades of dedicated public service left an enduring mark on our state," said the caucus. "His leadership, civility, and commitment to Delaware will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know him."
Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride referred to Castle as a man of decency and praised his collaboration in public service.
"Mike helped build the Delaware of today and, in Congress, expanded investment in research, the arts, and small businesses. He worked across the aisle often and courageously."
The Delaware Republican Party notes that Castle was known for his "thoughtful leadership, bipartisan spirit, and dedication to improving education, strengthening the economy, and protecting the values that make Delaware strong."
Governor Matt Meyer says the state's longest serving U.S. Representative embodied what it means to lead with principle, decency and dedication.
"Castle visited every single school in our state, including mine, where he spoke to my high school class with the same warmth, humility, and commitment to public service that defined his career," said Meyer. "That moment, among others, demonstrated what a good man he was and how deeply he cared about Delaware’s future."
Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, and House Majority Whip Ed Osienski say in a statement Thursday that one of Castle's biggest accomplishments was the creation of the Transportation Trust Fund.
"Governor Castle was often seen as one of Delaware’s most prominent public figures, and we can all learn from the example that he has set for public servants throughout this state."
Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester says Castle served the first state selflessly and shared a personal connection to him saying, "One of my fondest memories of Mike was with my late dad, Ted Blunt. Not only did they share a love of public service, but they also shared a love of basketball. They joked about playing basketball on the same team and against each other on several occasions over the years."
State House Republican Leader Tim Dukes says Castle left a meaningful legacy.
"Throughout his decades of public service, from the Delaware House of Representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives, he embodied civility, pragmatism, and a willingness to work inclusively in pursuit of the common good."
For lawmakers like State House Republican Leader Jeff Spiegelman, Castle's career was one to envy.
"Ironically, some of his greatest strengths — working as a centrist and being an independent thinker — are attributes that might prove to be a liability if he had started his career in the polarized political environment we face today."
Tom Carper reflects on his time working beside the Republican over the span of four decades.
"We were united by our shared love for Delaware, and a determination to leave it better than we found it. His legacy is etched into the fabric of our state - from the schools and institutions he championed, to the civility and collaboration he modeled every day. But above all, he leaves behind an example of a life well-lived in public service and in private kindness."
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.