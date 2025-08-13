Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm... Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... At 1024 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located over Bowers Beach, moving east at 15 knots. Locations impacted include... Overfalls Shoal, Brown Shoal Light, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, Slaughter Beach, Bowers Beach, Brandywine Shoal Light, and Cape May Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. &&