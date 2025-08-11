White Marlin Open

The White Marlin Open, the largest billfishing tournament in the world, wrapped up and awarded over $7 million in prize money to anglers competing in the white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, and dolphin categories.

Dan Gough of Ocean City, Maryland, claimed the top prize in the white marlin category, landing a 72.00-pound fish aboard "Billfisher" on Aug. 6. The catch earned an estimated $3.91 million the biggest payout of the tournament.

Billfisher top Tuna catch

72 pound Tuna caught on Aug. 6. (WMO Facebook)

Trey "Cricket" McMillan secured second place with a 71.00-pound white marlin caught aboard "Catch 23," the sportfishing yacht owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Representing Charleston, South Carolina, the crew weighed their fish on Aug. 9, earning over $380,000.

Catch 23 Tuna catch

"Catch 23," the sportfishing yacht owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan reels in 71 pound White Marlin. (WMO Facebook)

In the blue marlin division, Drew Osmeyer of Timonium, Maryland, took top honors with a 929.50-pound catch on Aug. 4 aboard "Barbara B." The fish, one of the largest landed in recent tournament history, earned an estimated $1.24 million.

Barbara "B" Blue Marlin catch

929.5 pound Blue Marlin caught on Aug. 4. (WMO Facebook)

Tuna action intensified late in the week. Jonathan Cianciulli of Cape May, New Jersey, brought in a 188.00-pound tuna on the final day of the tournament aboard "Sea Hab," winning over $750,000.

Sea Hab Tuna catch on Aug. 10.

188.5 pound Tuna caught on the final day of the tournament. (WMO Facebook)
Alex Eason, fishing aboard "Shorebilly" out of Cordova, Maryland, followed closely with a 186.50-pound tuna the same day.

ShoreBilly Tuna catch on the final day

186.5 pound Tuna caught on Aug. 10. (WMO Facebook)

Tommy Farella of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, took third with a 95.00-pound tuna caught on Aug. 5 aboard "Mama C."

"Mama C" Tuna catch

95 pound Tuna caught on Aug. 5. (WMO Facebook)

In the wahoo category, Chris Jones of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, landed the only wahoo of the tournament a 49.50-pound fish caught on Aug. 10 aboard "Shooting Star."

Shooting Star with the only Wahoo of the tournament

49.5 pound Wahoo caught on Aug. 10. (WMO Facebook)

The dolphin (mahi mahi) division saw a second win for the "Barbara B" crew. Angler Andrew Schreiber of Essex, Maryland, landed a 32.50-pound fish on Aug. 4 to earning over $19,000. Rusty Shriver of Leonardtown, Maryland, aboard "RoShamBo," followed with a 27.00-pound dolphin on Aug. 5, winning $18,950. Angelo Ponte of New York, fishing aboard "Sweet Freedom," placed third with a 26.50-pound catch worth $2,450.

The 2025 White Marlin Open drew hundreds of boats and anglers from around the globe to Ocean City, Maryland.

 

