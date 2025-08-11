OCEAN CITY, Md. - The White Marlin Open, the largest billfishing tournament in the world, wrapped up its 52nd edition on Sunday with millions in prize money awarded.
Dan Gough of Ocean City, Maryland, claimed the top prize in the white marlin category, landing a 72.00-pound fish aboard "Billfisher" on Aug. 6. The catch earned an estimated $3.91 million the biggest payout of the tournament.
Trey "Cricket" McMillan secured second place with a 71.00-pound white marlin caught aboard "Catch 23," the sportfishing yacht owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Representing Charleston, South Carolina, the crew weighed their fish on Aug. 9, earning over $380,000.
In the blue marlin division, Drew Osmeyer of Timonium, Maryland, took top honors with a 929.50-pound catch on Aug. 4 aboard "Barbara B." The fish, one of the largest landed in recent tournament history, earned an estimated $1.24 million.
Tuna action intensified late in the week. Jonathan Cianciulli of Cape May, New Jersey, brought in a 188.00-pound tuna on the final day of the tournament aboard "Sea Hab," winning over $750,000.
Alex Eason, fishing aboard "Shorebilly" out of Cordova, Maryland, followed closely with a 186.50-pound tuna the same day.
Tommy Farella of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, took third with a 95.00-pound tuna caught on Aug. 5 aboard "Mama C."
In the wahoo category, Chris Jones of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, landed the only wahoo of the tournament a 49.50-pound fish caught on Aug. 10 aboard "Shooting Star."
The dolphin (mahi mahi) division saw a second win for the "Barbara B" crew. Angler Andrew Schreiber of Essex, Maryland, landed a 32.50-pound fish on Aug. 4 to earning over $19,000. Rusty Shriver of Leonardtown, Maryland, aboard "RoShamBo," followed with a 27.00-pound dolphin on Aug. 5, winning $18,950. Angelo Ponte of New York, fishing aboard "Sweet Freedom," placed third with a 26.50-pound catch worth $2,450.
The 2025 White Marlin Open drew hundreds of boats and anglers from around the globe to Ocean City, Maryland.