OCEAN CITY, Md - NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sportfishing yacht, Catch 23, secured the second-place spot in the White Marlin category on the sixth day of the tournament.
A 71-pound white marlin, caught by Trey "Cricket" McMillan of Charleston, S.C., was weighed in at Harbour Island Marina and currently holds the runner-up position, valued at approximately $385,397.65.
Heading into the final day of competition, first place is held by the boat Billfisher, whose angler Dan Gough from Ocean City, Md., landed a 72-pound marlin, worth an estimated $3.9 million if it holds.