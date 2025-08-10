Catch 23 team at the scales

A 71-pound white marlin, caught by Trey "Cricket" McMillan of Charleston, S.C., was weighed in at Harbour Island Marina and currently holds the runner-up position, valued at approximately $385,397.65. (WMO Facebook.)

OCEAN CITY, Md - NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sportfishing yacht, Catch 23, secured the second-place spot in the White Marlin category on the sixth day of the tournament.

Heading into the final day of competition, first place is held by the boat Billfisher, whose angler Dan Gough from Ocean City, Md., landed a 72-pound marlin, worth an estimated $3.9 million if it holds.

 

 

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

