GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 61-year-old Georgetown man is facing dozens of felony charges after troopers found pipe bombs, hoax devices, guns and drugs during a follow-up investigation into a domestic-related assault.
Delaware State Police troopers were called to the 17000 block of McColley’s Chapel Road on Nov. 10 at about 1 p.m. for a report of a domestic-related assault. Police said David Godwin had a handgun during a fight with a family member and tried to assault the person with a club before he ran away from the home. The victim was treated by EMS and declined to go to the hospital.
A warrant was issued, and on Nov. 11, troopers returned to the residence, contacted Godwin, and arrested him. While checking the home as part of the domestic violence investigation, troopers found drugs, guns and what appeared to be homemade pipe bombs. The Delaware State Police Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit removed the devices and made them safe, and detectives secured the property and obtained a search warrant.
On Nov. 12, detectives executed the search warrant with assistance from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the FBI and ATF. More pipe bombs and hoax devices were found.
Detectives reported recovering the following items:
4 pipe bombs
5 pipe bombs (hoax devices)
Altered claymore mine (hoax device)
Altered novelty/plastic grenade (hoax device)
About 9.1 grams of methamphetamines
27 marijuana plants
One .22 caliber rifle
Three .223 caliber rifles
Two .22 caliber handguns
One .380 caliber handgun
One .45 caliber handgun
One .357 caliber handgun
Assorted ammunition
Godwin was arrested on Nov. 11, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 on the assault-related charges, and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution. On Nov. 12, he was arraigned again on charges connected to the search warrant findings and remains committed on a $280,000 cash and secured bond.
He is charged with:
Possession of Destructive Weapon – Bomb (felony) – 4 counts
Possess, Transports, Uses, or Causes Another to Transport, Use or Place any Hoax Device (felony) – 7 counts
Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Semi Auto, or Auto, by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (felony) – 9 counts
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony) – 2 counts
Aggravated menacing (felony)
Terroristic threatening
Assault 3rd degree