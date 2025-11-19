Police

Delaware State Police troopers were called to the 17000 block of McColley’s Chapel Road on Nov. 10 at about 1 p.m. for a report of a domestic-related assault.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 61-year-old Georgetown man is facing dozens of felony charges after troopers found pipe bombs, hoax devices, guns and drugs during a follow-up investigation into a domestic-related assault.

Delaware State Police troopers were called to the 17000 block of McColley’s Chapel Road on Nov. 10 at about 1 p.m. for a report of a domestic-related assault. Police said David Godwin had a handgun during a fight with a family member and tried to assault the person with a club before he ran away from the home. The victim was treated by EMS and declined to go to the hospital.

Godwin

A warrant was issued, and on Nov. 11, troopers returned to the residence, contacted Godwin, and arrested him. (DSP)

A warrant was issued, and on Nov. 11, troopers returned to the residence, contacted Godwin, and arrested him. While checking the home as part of the domestic violence investigation, troopers found drugs, guns and what appeared to be homemade pipe bombs. The Delaware State Police Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit removed the devices and made them safe, and detectives secured the property and obtained a search warrant.

On Nov. 12, detectives executed the search warrant with assistance from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the FBI and ATF. More pipe bombs and hoax devices were found.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Detectives reported recovering the following items:

  • 4 pipe bombs

  • 5 pipe bombs (hoax devices)

  • Altered claymore mine (hoax device)

  • Altered novelty/plastic grenade (hoax device)

  • About 9.1 grams of methamphetamines

  • 27 marijuana plants

  • One .22 caliber rifle

  • Three .223 caliber rifles

  • Two .22 caliber handguns

  • One .380 caliber handgun

  • One .45 caliber handgun

  • One .357 caliber handgun

  • Assorted ammunition

Godwin was arrested on Nov. 11, arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 on the assault-related charges, and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution. On Nov. 12, he was arraigned again on charges connected to the search warrant findings and remains committed on a $280,000 cash and secured bond.

He is charged with:

  • Possession of Destructive Weapon – Bomb (felony) – 4 counts

  • Possess, Transports, Uses, or Causes Another to Transport, Use or Place any Hoax Device (felony) – 7 counts

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Semi Auto, or Auto, by a Person Prohibited Who Also Possesses a Controlled Substance (felony) – 9 counts

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony)

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (felony) – 2 counts

  • Aggravated menacing (felony)

  • Terroristic threatening

  • Assault 3rd degree

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you