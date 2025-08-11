SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - For the first time in 50 years, Delaware has reassessed property values and for some Sussex County homeowners, the results are hitting hard.
While most states update property values every few years, Delaware has long been an outlier. Sussex County homes hadn’t been reassessed since 1974. Now, with reassessments finally complete, homeowners are reporting significant increases in property taxes and local lawmakers are addressing the fallout.
“It was a big jump for a lot of us,” said Chrystyna Vent, a longtime homeowner and employee of the Cape Henlopen School District.
Vent says the assessment on her home included multiple errors, including listing a basement that doesn’t exist and incorrect square footage.
“There was a basement listed. There’s not a basement. It’s a small crawl space,” Vent explained.
Wayne Chorman, a Milton resident of over 30 years, is also concerned about what comes next.
“We’ll find out here soon in August. But we all know it’s going to be higher, and a lot of people can’t afford it,” Chorman said. “A lot of people are moving here from out of state or are retired because they couldn’t afford where they were.”
In response to growing public concern, Delaware lawmakers are holding a special session Tuesday to consider a slate of bills, including House Bills 240, 241, and 242, aimed at correcting assessment inaccuracies and easing what they call a financial burden on homeowners.
Most of the property tax revenue in Sussex County is funneled directly into the public school system, a fact not lost on Vent, who sees the issue from both sides.
“The schools do need the money, especially in this area with the growth. As soon as a school is built, it’s overcrowded,” she said. “So I support the funding for education.”
Broader reassessment and school funding reforms are expected to be taken up in the 2026 legislative session.
