DelDOT proposes roundabout to address high-crash intersection of Route 30

MILTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation is proposing a roundabout at the intersection of Route 30, also known as Gravel Hill Road, and Sand Hill Road in an effort to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.
The location has been identified as a high-crash area, according to DelDOT. Officials will present the plan during a public workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Milton Elementary School, 512 Federal St.
The workshop will allow attendees to view design plans, ask questions and provide feedback to DelDOT representatives. People may stop by at any time during the three-hour session.
For those unable to attend, written comments will be accepted through Sept. 19.