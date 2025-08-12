DOVER, Del. – Alonna Berry was officially sworn in Tuesday, Aug. 12, as the new representative for Delaware’s 20th House District, filling the seat vacated by Stell Parker-Selby in June.
Berry, a Milton resident and mother of two, is the founder of The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence in Georgetown and currently serves as executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice. Her background includes work as a teacher, AmeriCorps service member and senior policy adviser in the Carney administration.
“I have dedicated my entire life to helping my community thrive, and now as State Representative, I have a new set of tools to continue that work,” said Rep. Alonna Berry.
Her honors include the MillSummit Spur Impact Award, the Sussex County Health Coalition Community Partner Award and the Jefferson Award for Public Service for the Delmarva region.
House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown praised Berry’s “impressive record of service” and said her experience in education, health and public service “will be a tremendous asset” to the General Assembly.
Berry’s legislative priorities include ensuring quality education, improving public safety, supporting smart growth, expanding affordable housing and more. Berry won the special election on Aug. 5. She beat out Republican candidate Nikki Miller by 121 votes.