With Christmas Day right in the middle of this past week, it was exceedingly easy to miss a few news stories. To get you up to date, here is your Week In Review:
Monday: A Tragic Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run crash in Kent County, Delaware, led to the death of a Clydesdale horse. According to Delaware State Police, a man was riding his horse, Breeze, when a pickup truck hit them from behind. Tragically, Breeze sustained severe injuries and had to be euthanized.
Tuesday: Progress at Indian River Inlet Construction Work continues on the Indian River Inlet construction project following a dune breach four months ago that forced Route 1 to close. So far, over 130,000 cubic yards of sand have been dredged—equivalent to more than 1,000 football fields. DNREC reports the target is to dredge 380,000 cubic yards by late February.
Wednesday: Christmas Celebrations Christmas Day brought holiday cheer to many. Coast TV aired its "Delmarvalous Christmas Special," still available on the station's website. Warm wishes were extended to everyone celebrating the holiday.
Thursday: Bethany Beach Fire Department Faces Budget Shortfall The Bethany Beach Fire Department is grappling with a $100,000 budget shortfall. In response, they have turned to social media to raise awareness, highlighting the deficit and declining volunteer numbers. Residents have voiced support for increased community contributions to help fund the department.
Friday: Hollywood Visits the Coast The Cape May-Lewes Ferry had a moment in the spotlight, featuring in the new Bob Dylan biopic, "The Complete Unknown," starring Timothée Chalamet. The ferry shared behind-the-scenes photos from the production, adding a touch of Hollywood to the Delaware coast.