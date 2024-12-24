INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. — DNREC has announced significant progress in its emergency dredging and beach nourishment project on the north side of the Indian River Inlet. The project, launched in late November, aims to restore the severely eroded beach and protect critical transportation infrastructure.
Since dredging began on Dec. 2, the contractor, DredgIt Corp., has reported efficient operations, with 130,737 cubic yards of sand dredged and placed as of Dec. 22. The project goal is to pump 380,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach by late February 2025.
In the most recent 24-hour reporting period, nearly 10,000 cubic yards were added to the north side beach and dune.
“This project reflects a great team effort, from the time we began hauling sand by truck in the summer to now maintaining efficient round-the-clock operations,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We remain committed to getting the work done while continuing to keep the public informed about the project.”
The DNREC says this phase of the project will conclude in February, followed by a second phase of the emergency dredging project to be led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2025.
During the project, DNREC reminds visitors that because of the dredging and beach nourishment work, the north side beach at Delaware Seashore State Park will be temporarily closed. DNREC will coordinate with the contractor on reopening when it can be deemed safe for park visitors and surfers.
This was the progress on Sep. 13 when CoastTV covered Governor Carneys emergency funds towards the project.
Now on Dec. 24, DNREC says dredging progress is already off to a good start. Dredging over 130,000 cubic yards of sand since dredging began on Dec. 2. Jeff Ondo a fisherman that frequents the inlet says other states have better response to problems like these.
"In New Jersey they have a storm, they take care of it right away. Here for whatever reason we wait."
DNREC says the target goal for the dredging is to reach 380,000yd³ of sand by late Feb. of next year.