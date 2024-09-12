BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Governor John Carney announced Sept. 12 that Delaware will initiate emergency repairs to protect the coastal dunes just north of the Indian River Inlet, after multiple breaches earlier this year.
The repairs, led by DelDOT and DNREC, aim to safeguard both the beach and Coastal Highway during the upcoming winter storm season.
"This area is one of the most visible signs of the increasing effect of storms on our state," Governor Carney continued, "We are still seeing threats to the dunes and the highway at many high tides, so we need to put larger protections in place."
DelDOT crews plan to install additional metal sheets, to protect the roadway bed. Meanwhile, DNREC will launch a sand replenishment project, using a contractor that can mobilize by late November to restore the dunes and beach.
"While we’ve been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on long-term solutions, immediate action is necessary." said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. He also noted that public access to the beach and parking lot near the north inlet may be restricted during the work.
Secretary of DelDOT Nicole Majeski emphasized the importance of Coastal Highway for daily travel and emergency access, saying, "These measures are necessary to maintain the roadway’s operation and prevent costly repairs."
Governor Carney affirmed that his administration will continue working with local legislators and federal partners to ensure the long-term protection of the inlet.
People around the Indian River Inlet see both sides of this emergency repair work. Bob Towner is optimistic
"I think it's a good idea, That's smart. Move a lot of money, but you got to do what you got to do."
Other people near the Inlet like Ken Laga say
"We are pretty unhappy about it, the entire beach where we would sit is closed. "
DNREC will host a public information session on Sept. 25 at Bethany Beach Town Hall to discuss the emergency project and future plans for the area.