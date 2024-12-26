BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Fire Company is asking for donations, citing a shortfall of $100,000 funding. In Facebook ads the Fire Company says volunteering is down, and donation funds in-part will go towards tools needed in fighting fires.
Timothy Brown a Bethany Beach local, tells CoastTV it is of the upmost importance for him personally to support the Fire Department. "The volunteers are fantastic." Brown continued, "I donate to them every year and I'm very proud too."
The Bethany Beach Fire Department says donations will go towards crucial equipment and personnel to help in the effort to fight fires and save lives.