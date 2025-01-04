DELMARVA - Another week, another holiday, and a lot of reasons why you may have missed a big story or two. In order to get you caught up on all things Delmarva here is your Week In Review:
Signs of Bird Flu Detected Along the Coast
Wild birds along the coast have been found dead with presumptive positive tests for bird flu. It's raising red flags on Delmarva where poultry is a cornerstone industry. James Fisher of the Delmarva Chicken Association reassured the public that growers are committed to stringent measures to prevent the disease from affecting their flocks.
Coast TV Year in Review Highlights
On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, Coast TV took a comprehensive look back at the past year. The review covered a range of major events, from political shakeups and historic elections to the discovery of medical waste on local beaches.
New Year Brings New Laws to Delaware
With the start of the new year on Wednesday, several new laws went into effect in Delaware, including an increase in the state’s minimum wage. Workers earning the lowest wages will get a pay bump from $13.25 per hour to $15 per hour.
Loose Emu Creates Stir in Wicomico County
An emu escaped its pen in Wicomico County this week. The large bird was spotted along Route 50 but managed to evade capture for several days. Local authorities and residents are keeping an eye out for the emu and ask anyone who sees it to let authorities know.
Delaware Prepares for Snow
Friday DelDOT was busy brining roads ahead of weekend snow storms. CoastTV will have full team coverage late Sunday and through Monday as the weather makes it's way onto Delmarva.