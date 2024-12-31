DELMARVA - As 2024 draws to a close, the Delmarva Peninsula reflects on a year marked by significant developments, political changes, environmental phenomena and community moments. Here’s a look back at the year’s top stories.
Development: Progress and pushback
US Wind project faces local opposition
Efforts to bring offshore wind power to Maryland faced significant hurdles in 2024. Protesters brought signs to public hearings and information sessions. The Sussex County Council rejected a proposed substation in Dagsboro, while Worcester County Commissioners moved to purchase land in West Ocean City to prevent industrialization of the commercial fishing harbor. Protestors at public meetings voiced concerns about the environmental and economic impacts of the project.
Milford eminent domain sparks outcry
In Milford, local residents rallied behind Annette Billings, who faced losing her home to eminent domain. The city attempted to take eight acres of her land off of South Rehoboth Boulevard to build bike lanes before giving up. A billboard and community support made her case a focal point for debates over government authority and private property rights.
Infrastructure projects and setbacks
DelDOT began the Millsboro bypass project in 2023, but the area saw significant progress throughout 2024. DelDOT updated residents on the project that's aimed to improve traffic flow. Meanwhile, the opening of the Five Points Roundabout in May brought both hope and frustration for commuters, following several delays.
A much more major form of infrastructure, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, collapsed in March. Six people died and several cars fell into the Patapsco River, though the death toll was much lower than it could have been thanks to the quick thinking of workers with the Maryland Transportation Authority, who stopped traffic before impact. The resulting loss of the bridge has created ongoing traffic nightmares.
Education: Challenges in schools
Cape Henlopen referendum fails
The Cape Henlopen School District saw its referendum for additional funding fail twice this year. Voters voiced concerns about the proposed tax increases, leaving the district to explore alternative solutions. The referendum originally included plans to build a pool, but has been reduced to a new property for a district office building and transportation facility.
Sussex Central principal scandal
Dr. Bradley Layfield, former principal of Sussex Central High School, was fired amid allegations relating to 18-year-old former student Aniya Harmon. This came after Harmon filed a lawsuit in September 2023 following the sharing of a video of a school fight in May 2023 in which her breast was exposed. The lawsuit was dropped against the school and district, but the school proceeded to terminate Layfield for the video's circulation. Layfield petitioned to keep his job, but his efforts to reclaim his position were unsuccessful.
Throughout the state, concerns about student behavior and educational outcomes have remained consistent in some areas and grown in others. Delaware students are still struggling to meet math and English standards. Though some improvement in standardized test scores were seen in 2024, test results released by the Delaware Department of Education show that just 18 percent of high schoolers were considered proficient or higher in math. Additionally, a survey by Emma White Research showed high teacher dissatisfaction with student behavior. Nearly 60 percent of educators in Delaware are considering early retirement or career changes due to student behavior, according to the survey. These two issues combined have led to calls to increase funding for students, though education funding in the future appears like it could change if the national Department of Education is eliminated under the upcoming Trump administration.
Politics: A pivotal election year
Sarah McBride makes history
Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first openly transgender person to achieve this milestone and drawing national attention to the first state. Her victory was met with mixed reactions, including discriminatory signs throughout the state referring to her as a man and attempts to limit bathroom use in the Capitol to people's biological sex. McBride called the situation a "distraction" and said her goal is not to fight about bathrooms but to fight for Delawareans and bring down costs facing families. She said she would follow the rules even if she disagrees with them.
Biden steps down; Trump survives attack
In July, Hunter Biden was convicted of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when he allegedly lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. He was later pardoned by his father, President Joe Biden, following the senior Biden's announcement that he would not seek re-election.
President elect Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July, adding drama to an already contentious political year. He was then was targeted a second time in Florida. He went on to win a historic re-election in November, becoming just the second president elected to a second term that doesn't immediately follow the first.
Return Day returns
Since it was an election year, Return Day returned to The Circle in Georgetown. Festivities like ox sandwiches, a parade and the reading of election results in true 1800's fashion drew many to the area. The event ran smoothly after 2022's Return Day, which was impacted by disagreements over funding for a Confederate flag.
Farewell Carper
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper delivered a farewell speech on the Senate floor in December, capping off a career spanning more than four decades in public service. CoastTV sat down with Carper, who highlighted his pride in being the last Vietnam veteran in the Senate and emphasized the profound impact his service—both in the Navy and in Congress—has had on him as a person.
Environment: Nature’s impact
Drought and storms hit Delmarva
The Delmarva Peninsula endured one of its worst droughts in history, with far-reaching effects on health, agriculture and local businesses. Farmers reported significant hardships, while public health officials expressed concerns about the impact of prolonged heat and dry conditions on vulnerable populations. Many residents and businesses were forced to adopt water conservation measures.
Indian River Inlet dunes face emergency repairs
Rising sea levels and storm surges continued to threaten Delmarva’s coastline. Multiple critical breaches in the dunes at the Indian River Inlet prompted Governor John Carney to authorize emergency repairs.
Medical waste washes ashore, closing beaches
Concerns about environmental safety surged when medical waste washed ashore on several Delmarva beaches, leading to temporary closures. The incident raised questions about waste management practices and the potential long-term impact of ocean pollution on marine life and public health. Local authorities increased monitoring and cleanup efforts, but the event served as a wake-up call about the importance of safeguarding Delmarva’s treasured coastal environment.
Delmarva looks to the skies
Amid the environmental challenges, Delmarva residents were treated to breathtaking celestial displays. A solar eclipse captivated the region, with organized viewing parties bringing communities together to witness the rare event. Later in the year, the northern lights made two unexpected appearances, painting the skies with vibrant hues and inspiring awe among locals and visitors alike.
A year of tragedy and legal challenges
Jimmie Allen lawsuits continued to unfold
Country music artist Jimmie Allen faced ongoing legal battles in 2024. Lawsuits from two Jane Does plaintiffs alleged sexual misconduct. Allen’s case took another turn this year when he lost legal representation for a second time, complicating his defense and keeping his legal troubles in the spotlight.
Deadly student car crash shocks community
Tragedy struck the Cape Henlopen community when two high school students were killed in a devastating car crash. The accident, which left family, friends, and classmates grieving.
Ocean City accidents raise concerns
In Ocean City, two separate incidents involving vehicles left the community shattered. The town suspended tram car services following the tragic death of a toddler. Following that, a teenager was critically injured after being struck by a motorcyclist on Route 1 during the town's Bike Week. Both incidents have led to renewed conversations about pedestrian and car safety in the bustling beach town.
Honoring Thomas W. Berry III
The Sussex County community came together to honor Thomas Wilson Berry III, a dedicated first responder who lost his life helping others in an Ellendale car accident that knocked over powerlines. His commitment to public safety and his community left an indelible mark, with memorials and memories to follow.
Rehoboth Beach found in FOIA violation
The City of Rehoboth Beach faced scrutiny after being found in violation of the Freedom of Information Act during the hiring process for new city manager Taylour Tedder. This situation raised concerns about transparency in government decision-making, prompting calls for greater accountability in public operations. While the city was forced by the Department of Justice to redo the hiring process, Tedder continued to be hired as the city manager. His hiring also drew criticism once his hefty salary and benefits were made known to the public.
A look ahead to 2025
At CoastTV, we're looking forward to another great year with you, and we're committed to delivering timely, reliable and comprehensive local news coverage that matters to you. While no one knows what will happen, we know one thing: we look forward to continuing to provide coverage you can count on.