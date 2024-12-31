Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide departures will drop considerably today. By the low tide tonight, tide departures will be near 1 foot below normal along the Atlantic coasts and Delaware Bay. This will result in areas of low water that could make navigation difficult in shallow waters. Gale force gusts may linger into Thursday night, so an extension to the warning may be needed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&