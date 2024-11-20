WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson said that he supports restricting “single-sex facilities” in the Capitol, including restrooms, to “individuals of that biological sex” says NBC - which effectively bans the first transgender congresswoman, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, from using women’s bathrooms.
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, of South Carolina, introduced the resolution on Nov. 18. The idea comes weeks before Democratic Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware is set to become the first openly transgender member of Congress.
"This shouldn't be going on any federal property if you're a school or an institution that gets government funding. This kind of thing should be banned. I think it's sick, it's twisted." said Mace.
Initially, House Speaker Mike Johnson responded to the debate saying, "I believe it's a command that we treat all persons with dignity and respect and we will, and I'm not gonna engage in in in silly debates about this concern about the uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that."
However, Johnson said in a statement Nov. 20, "All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,"
"It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol." Johnson continued.
McBride posted a statement on X testifying to follow the rule, even if she disagrees with it.
"I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families - This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn't distracted me over the last several days, as I've remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January." said McBride
Fellow Democrats, like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, showed support for McBride Tuesday afternoon say, "The notion that this incoming small House Republican Conference majority is beginning to transition to the new Congress by bullying a member of Congress. This is what we're doing? This is the lesson that you've drawn from the election in November? This is your priority, that you want to bully a member of Congress?"
Some people in Rehoboth Beach, like Charlie Casazza, don't agree with the ban.
"I don't have a problem with whoever's using the bathroom," said Casazza.
On the other hand, Cynthia Sloan, agrees with the ban, citing her religious beliefs.
"I just think that if someone was born a male that they should not be in the bathroom with a female, child especially."