DELMARVA — As 2024 came to a close, Delmarva experienced a mix of significant developments, community efforts and exciting performance announcements. Here’s a look back at the key stories from November and December.
November Highlights
Historic artificial reef departure delayed
Plans for what will become the world’s largest artificial reef hit a snag in November, as its departure was delayed. The project, which has generated significant environmental and economic interest, now awaits rescheduling as officials address logistical hurdles.
Mispillion River Bridge ‘clanker’ system nears completion
The installation of the ‘clanker’ system on the Mispillion River Bridge is on track to be finished by the end of the year. This innovative system is expected to improve bridge functionality, marking a step forward in infrastructure development for the area after several mishaps.
Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase in Rehoboth
A high-speed chase involving a teen driver came to an end when the car crashed into a retention pond in Rehoboth Beach. Law enforcement apprehended the driver, and the incident reignited discussions about traffic safety and reckless driving in the area.
December Highlights
Ocean City’s ‘Boardwalk Rock’ Festival lineup announced
Ocean City is gearing up for its newest music festival, ‘Boardwalk Rock,’ with a lineup revealed in December. Featuring an eclectic mix of rock and alternative bands, the festival promises to attract visitors and energize the local music scene when it debuts in 2025.
Local businesses feel hardship following roadwork disruptions
Businesses in the area worked tirelessly to maintain a steady flow of customers amid disruptions caused by ongoing roadwork projects. Creative promotions and community support have been instrumental in helping these businesses navigate the challenges and keep their doors open, however one business is looking for new owners as a result.
Code Purple tents cleared as winter shelters open
In Lewes, Code Purple tents were cleared out after weeks of supporting the local homeless community. Then inter shelters opened their doors to people in need. This shift aims to provide safer and warmer accommodations during the colder months.