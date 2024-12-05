LEWES, Del. - Local businesses are working to keep business steady after prolonged road work slowed them down.
Businesses in Peddler's Village thought their troubles would've been over in 2023 when the road work on Route 24 was supposed to be finished.
The delayed project had slowed down business in that area.
The General Store, in Peddler's Village, is looking for a new owner. When speaking with CoastTV, they said, "we lost $400,000 and have not run a profit since work began on Route 24. Had to lay off staff last year."
CoastTV is speaking with other businesses in the shopping center to discuss lasting impacts.
The Peddler's Village is full of local businesses, many that pushed through over a year of road work on 24.
Greenman Juice Bar and Bistro owner Jeremy Brockway says the timing of this project was not ideal for his news business that he opened just before covid.
"It was tough, We had to put signs around to spread the word that we had just opened this new location because we have another location in Rehoboth Beach," said Brockway.
However, he's grateful for the outcome.
"It was tricky but we made it through."
Brissa Alonso who works at Amore Pizza says the road work caused a few issues with deliveries.
"We've definitely had some complaints about some orders getting there later than we would like," Alonso shared.
She says they also pushed through and their business is doing great at this time.
The Peddler's Village lost another store, The Nifty Pickle. Shawn Bard, the owner, briefly comments on the road work and said "it put me out of business."
Bard does not plan to open up another store, he wants to move forward. Most of the businesses in the shopping center say they are here to stay for now and they are glad the road work is over.
According to DelDOT's spokesperson C.R. McLeod told CoastTV the Route 24 project was finished in May 2024.