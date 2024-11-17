REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – An 18-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman was arrested early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit that ended with her car in a retention pond, Delaware State Police said.
According to troopers, at approximately 3:55 a.m., a trooper patrolling Route One near Route 24 observed a black Volkswagen Jetta speeding south. Police say they tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Charlotte Dane, but she failed to comply and continued to speed away.
Police say Dane attempted to turn right from Old Landing Road onto Fairway Drive, but drove off the road and into a retention pond. Officers say Dane swam to shore, she was arrested and failed a field sobriety test.
Dane was charged with the following offenses: