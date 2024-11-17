Car drives into retention pond

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – An 18-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman was arrested early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit that ended with her car in a retention pond, Delaware State Police said.

According to troopers, at approximately 3:55 a.m., a trooper patrolling Route One near Route 24 observed a black Volkswagen Jetta speeding south. Police say they tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Charlotte Dane, but she failed to comply and continued to speed away.

Police say Dane attempted to turn right from Old Landing Road onto Fairway Drive, but drove off the road and into a retention pond. Officers say Dane swam to shore, she was arrested and failed a field sobriety test. 

Dane was charged with the following offenses:

  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (felony)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving by Persons Under 21 After Consumption of Alcohol
  • Failure to Have Lights On When Required
  • Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (four counts)
  • Failure to Signal Continuously for at Least 300 Feet (four counts)
  • Speeding in Excess of Posted Limits
  • Driving at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed (three counts)

