DELMARVA — As the summer turned to fall, Delmarva saw a blend of artistry, community events, and tragic accidents. From the return of beloved traditions to high-stakes incidents, September and October offered no shortage of moments to remember.
September
Ballet on the Beach returns to Assateague Island
The elegance of ballet met the serene beauty of nature as Ballet on the Beach returned to Assateague Island. This much-anticipated event blended dance with the outdoors, captivating audiences who gathered to witness breathtaking performances against the backdrop of the ocean.
Car chase ends in crash on Route 1 in Bethany Beach
A high-speed car chase ended dramatically on Route 1 in Bethany Beach. Local law enforcement reported that the crash brought the chase to a halt, but began with police attempting to pull the driver over for a traffic violation.
Teenager in critical condition after being hit by motorcyclist
A teenager was left in critical condition after being hit by a motorcyclist in Ocean City. The accident prompted renewed conversations about pedestrian safety and traffic regulations, particularly in high-traffic areas during the busy fall season.
October Highlights
Sea Witch Festival brings magic to Rehoboth Beach
The beloved Sea Witch Festival enchanted locals and visitors alike in October. With its theme of “Witches, Wagons, and Woofs,” the festival featured costumed pets, whimsical floats and a celebration of Halloween spirit along the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.
Long-awaited Fenwick Island dredging begins
After years of planning, dredging finally began in Fenwick Island, aiming to address concerns about waterway safety and accessibility. Local boaters and community members welcomed the project, which is expected to improve navigation and protect the area’s environment.
Delaware enacts barking dog ban
Delaware made headlines with the passing of a new law banning excessive dog barking. The regulation has sparked debate among dog owners and neighbors, with some praising the measure for promoting peace and others voicing concerns about too much enforcement.