OCEAN CITY, Md. — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle in Ocean City Friday night.
Police say it happened around 9:30 P.M. on 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Michael Scot Schneider, 51, of Ballston Spa, New York, has been arrested in connection with the crash.
Officers say the boy was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound motorcyclist on Philadelphia Ave. Witnesses reported the motorcycle speeding. After hitting the boy, he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle, damaging a parked motorcycle and a car, before fleeing the scene.
Police say Schneider was located hours later at the Park and Ride in West Ocean City. Police observed signs of impairment and injuries consistent with the crash. He was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for treatment.
The crash comes during Ocean City's Bike Week. It's not clear yet if the motorcyclist was in town for Bike Week events.
The pedestrian received treatment from Ocean City Emergency Services before being flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Aviation. The victim remains in critical condition.
A search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample from Schneider due to the seriousness of the boy's injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, Schneider was charged with twelve traffic offenses, including driving under the influence and failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. He was held without bond by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to Worcester County Jail.
The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation. Southbound Philadelphia Ave. at 12th Street was closed for about eight hours while officers conducted a reconstruction. Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov or leave anonymous tips on the Tip Line at 410-520-5136, or email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. Reference case number 2024-00-4324.