OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City had a special week for all motorcycle lovers as they hosted "Bike Fest" at the convention center and the inlet.
The Ocean City Convention Center- and the inlet hosts venues, shows, and events throughout the week.
Bike owner Chris Stokes says it's all about the people that make the week so special.
"It's phenomenal. To be able to work with motorcycles is one thing, but to be able to to speak and to have an impact on the community is even better," Stokes said. "I know that some bikers kind of look scary and things like that, but, most, most of the most of the time, they just bond over two wheels."
It was also huge for businesses, and getting people in the door.
Local business owner Tiffany Lackner says that this week has been huge for her shop.
"The businesses are getting supported. It's a good plus for Ocean City for sure," Lackner said. "The people are wonderful and they treat us wonderfully. it's good for my business."
Bike fest will go all the way until Sunday 9/15.