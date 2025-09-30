DAGSBORO, Del. - Several Sussex County fire departments are on the scene of a reported explosion on Gum Tree Road.
The Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department live run log says the department was dispatched to the scene at 7:06 a.m. The department puts the explosion at 25664 Gum Tree Rd.
According to the DVFD's Emergency Medical Services, one person was rescued from the home. That person indicated there was also someone trapped inside. That person was is dead according to Sussex County EMS.
"Prayers of safety to the the victims and the multitude of fire companies and other first responders that are currently on the scene and enroute to a house explosion near Dagsboro," Delaware State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn said in a Facebook post.
Other agencies that have responded to the scene include Georgetown Fire Company, Millsboro Fire Company, Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware State Police Aviation Trooper 2, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Selbyville Fire Company.
For the latest local news, download the CoastTV News app for Apple or Android.