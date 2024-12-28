DELAWARE - As the summer season approached, the months of May and June were marked by local transitions, intriguing discoveries and community happenings. From farewells to enforcement of new rules, here’s a look back at some of the key stories from these months.
May Highlights
Beach parking, new rules and prices
As summer loomed, local beach towns unveiled new parking rules and price changes. The updates, designed to streamline parking and address growing demand, included higher rates in prime locations and expanded enforcement hours, prompting mixed reactions from beachgoers.
Fewer visitors in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach
Data released in May showed a decline in visitors to Rehoboth and Dewey Beach compared to previous years. Analysts cited rising costs, changing travel trends and competition from other destinations as potential factors behind the drop in vacationers.
June highlights
Tanger Outlets spotlights local, woman-owned brand
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Tanger Outlets highlighted a local, woman-owned business, drawing attention to the entrepreneurial spirit thriving in the area.
Mysterious SUV finally towed in Dewey Beach
After weeks of accumulating parking tickets and sparking curiosity, a mysterious SUV parked in Dewey Beach was finally towed in June. The situation left many wondering about the car's backstory.
Ocean City boardwalk stores face steep fines
Several stores on the Ocean City Boardwalk were hit with hefty fines in June for violating local regulations. Officials cracked down on infractions such as improper signage, unlicensed vending and other rule violations as part of a broader effort to maintain order and safety along the popular tourist attraction.
Passing of renowned dog handler from Rehoboth Beach
The local community mourned the loss of a renowned dog handler from Rehoboth Beach, whose legacy in the competitive dog show world was celebrated far and wide. Tributes poured in from colleagues, friends and dog owners alike, honoring their dedication to the craft and love of animals.