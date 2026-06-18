CAMDEN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man on felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Camden on June 16.
Police said Kurtrell Wynder was pulled over by the Kent County Special Investigations Unit on Berrytown Road for failing to use his signal. After police were given consent to search the car, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun, 3.9 grams of heroin and .02 grams of cocaine.
Police said a computer check showed the handgun was previously reported as stolen to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Wynder was then taken to the police station in Camden where he was charged and arraigned by the Justice of the Peace.
Wynder has been charged with the following felony crimes:
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon - firearm
Receiving a stolen firearm
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tier 2 quantity
Possession of a controlled substance, tier 2 quantity
Wydner was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to signal. Police said Wydner has been committed to the Department of Correction on a $33,601 secured bond.