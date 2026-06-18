Delaware state police traffic stop

Kurtrell Wynder was pulled over by the Kent County Special Investigations Unit on Berrytown Road for failing to use his signal.

CAMDEN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man on felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Camden on June 16.

Police said Kurtrell Wynder was pulled over by the Kent County Special Investigations Unit on Berrytown Road for failing to use his signal. After police were given consent to search the car, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun, 3.9 grams of heroin and .02 grams of cocaine.

Police said a computer check showed the handgun was previously reported as stolen to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Wynder was then taken to the police station in Camden where he was charged and arraigned by the Justice of the Peace.

Kurtrell Wynder felony charges

Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun, 3.9 grams of heroin and .02 grams of cocaine in Wynder's car. (Delaware State Police)

Wynder has been charged with the following felony crimes:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon - firearm

  • Receiving a stolen firearm

  • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tier 2 quantity

  • Possession of a controlled substance, tier 2 quantity

Wydner was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to signal. Police said Wydner has been committed to the Department of Correction on a $33,601 secured bond.