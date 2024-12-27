DELAWARE — As 2024 comes to a close, we look back on some of the major stories that shaped the region in March and April. From infrastructure challenges to environmental issues and even a major lottery win, these months were packed with newsworthy moments.
March highlights
Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore
One of the most shocking events of the year occurred in Baltimore, where the Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed, sending several cars into the Patapsco River. This dramatic incident was captured on video and raised questions about the structural integrity of aging infrastructure across the country.
Ocean City Slow Zone extended for right whales
In Ocean City, officials extended the “Slow Zone” for boaters to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whales spotted off the coast. These gentle giants, which migrate through the area, are critically endangered, making these protections vital for their survival.
Route 50 bridge repairs in Ocean City
Repairs to the Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City continued throughout March, causing delays and detours for locals and visitors. The bridge, a critical connection to the beach town, is underwent much-needed maintenance to ensure long-term functionality and safety.
Roses store closing in Ocean City
Shoppers in Ocean City said goodbye to a retail staple as Roses announced it would close its store. The closure marked the end of an era for locals who relied on the discount store for affordable goods.
Waves breach dunes at Indian River Inlet
Severe weather in March caused waves to breach dunes at the Indian River Inlet, leading to flooding and the temporary closure of Route 1 north. This event highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by coastal erosion.
April highlights
Roundabout near Five Points delayed
In Lewes, the opening of the new roundabout near Five Points faced delays, frustrating drivers who had anticipated relief from traffic congestion in the area. Both construction challenges and weather contributed to the postponement.
$1 million Powerball winner in Rehoboth Beach
A lucky resident of Rehoboth Beach made headlines in April after claiming a $1 million Powerball prize. The winner came forward to claim their ticket, purchased at a local convenience store, sparking excitement in the community.
Ancient discovery on Assateague Island
A remarkable archaeological find on Assateague Island captured the attention of history buffs. Locals unearthed ancient artifacts believed to date back thousands of years, offering new insights into the region’s earliest inhabitants.