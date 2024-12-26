DELAWARE — From environmental discoveries to major infrastructure updates, January and February brought a range of stories that resonated with people across the First State. Here’s a roundup of the most talked-about topics from the start of the year:
January highlights
Partial closures at Cape Henlopen State Park for managed deer hunt
Cape Henlopen State Park saw temporary closures in January to allow for a managed deer hunt. The hunt aimed to control the deer population and ensure the health of the park’s ecosystem. Updates about the closures sparked significant interest on social media, as locals planned their visits around the restrictions.
Delaware’s largest Atlantic White Cedar Tree discovered
A environmental feature made headlines when Delaware’s largest Atlantic White Cedar tree was found in Sussex County. The tree is a key species for wetland ecosystems, and its discovery highlighted the importance of preserving Delaware’s natural habitats.
Tires washing up on Delaware beaches
Beachgoers were puzzled by the unusual sight of old tires washing up along Delaware's shoreline. The tires, believed to have been submerged offshore for decades, likely originated from an artificial reef program. Cleanup efforts began quickly, with environmentalists raising awareness about marine debris.
Bethany police chief fired amid overtime fund investigation
In a significant shake-up, Bethany Beach’s police chief was dismissed following an investigation into overtime fund mismanagement. The case raised concerns about accountability and transparency within the small-town police department.
February highlights
Five Points construction: One year in
The project that began in 2023, aims to improve traffic flow and safety at one of Sussex County’s busiest intersections. While progress has been steady, locals voiced mixed reactions about ongoing roadwork and traffic disruptions.
Rehoboth Beach discusses changes to beach tag system
The potential overhaul of Rehoboth Beach’s beach tag system generated significant discussion on social media in February. Proposed changes aimed to streamline beach access and revenue collection but sparked debate among locals and visitors about potential impacts.
State planning report raises concerns over Sussex County development
A newly released state planning report highlighted growing concerns over rapid development in Sussex County. The report pointed to issues such as strained infrastructure, environmental impacts and the need for better long-term planning. Residents and advocacy groups voiced their concerns, calling for more sustainable growth in the county.