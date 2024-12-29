DELMARVA — The summer of 2024 brought excitement, challenges, and memorable moments across Delmarva. From celebrity sightings to breaking news, here’s a recap of the key stories that made waves in July and August.
July Highlights
Eli Manning spotted on Delmarva
Football fans were buzzing after Eli Manning was seen visiting Delaware. The former New York Giants quarterback was spotted enjoying the local sights, creating quite a stir on social media as locals shared their encounters with the sports icon.
Ocean City skateboarder prepares for Olympics
An Ocean City skateboarder took center stage in July as they geared up for the 2024 Olympics. The athlete’s journey captured the region’s support, with fans closely following updates as they represented the local skateboarding community on the global stage.
Tragic crash involving Cape Henlopen students
Tragedy struck Cape Henlopen High School when two students were identified following a deadly crash on a Monday morning. The accident sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of support for the victims’ families.
Delaware State Fair cancels sensory friendly afternoon
The Delaware State Fair faced backlash in July after canceling its Sensory Friendly Afternoon, a program designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Fair organizers made the decision following claims that the event was not adequately "sensory friendly," sparking debate and disappointment among advocates.
August Highlights
Ocean City vacation trends shift
August brought notable shifts in Ocean City’s tourism patterns, impacting the local economy. These changes in vacation trends left businesses rethinking strategies as they adapted to evolving visitor preferences.
Route 1 reopens after flooding at Indian River Inlet
Severe flooding caused disruptions in August, closing southbound Route 1 at the Indian River Inlet. Crews worked swiftly to clear the area, reopening the major thoroughfare for both southbound and northbound traffic. The flooding served as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.