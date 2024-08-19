BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The southbound lanes of Route 1 (Coastal Highway) near the Indian River Inlet Bridge re-opened at approximately 2:20 am and the northside is allowing one lane of cars to pass as of about 10 a.m. on Monday.
Both the north and south lanes were shut down as of 6:45 and 7:53 p.m. Sunday night due to flooding.
Ocean water can be seen on DelDOT cameras breaching the dunes and spilling onto the northbound side of Route 1 just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. On Monday morning, DELDOT crews were seen using a bulldozer to repair the breach.
Northbound is shut down at Fred Hudson Road. Drivers must seek alternate routes.
The closure will remain in place until water clears from the road. The next high tide is 8:45 am Monday.