DOVER, Del. - On Monday, Delaware Gov. John Carney signed into law an amendment that bans dog barking for an extensive period of time. An extensive period is defined as either 15 minutes continuously or intermittently for 30 minutes or more.
The legislation was first introduced in the General Assembly on April 20, 2023, and eventually passed in June of this year. Bethany Beach area State Sen. Gerald Hocker sponsored the bill in that chamber.
Dog owners will receive a written warning for a first offense, $50 for a second, and $150 for any that follow. The law goes into effect on Oct. 9, 2025.