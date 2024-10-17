Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides will remain elevated with the potential for additional rounds of minor coastal flooding around the time of high tide this the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 17/10 PM 6.3 0.6 1.0 None 18/11 AM 7.5 1.8 1.4 Minor 18/11 PM 6.5 0.8 1.4 None 19/11 AM 7.2 1.5 1.0 Minor 20/12 AM 5.4 -0.3 0.6 None 20/12 PM 6.4 0.7 0.4 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 17/09 PM 5.9 1.2 1.0 None 18/10 AM 6.9 2.2 1.2 Minor 18/10 PM 6.1 1.5 1.4 Minor 19/10 AM 6.5 1.8 0.9 Minor 19/11 PM 4.8 0.2 0.4 None 20/11 AM 5.8 1.2 0.2 None &&